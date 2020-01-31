Junior high teacher arrested on child enticement charges

JASPER, Ga. (CBS46) - A junior high school teacher is in trouble with the law after he was identified as a suspect believed to be soliciting inappropriate photographs from female students.
Gilbert Suarez IV turned himself in to the Pickens County Detention Center Friday. Suarez was charged on four counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes.
The Pickens County school district placed the 38-year-old teacher on administrative leave at the beginning of the investigation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Cleveland Office requested the sheriff’s office Saturday to assist in the investigation.
Three different female students were identified as being approached by the teacher. All of the students were under the age of 15. The solicitation was reported before any photographs were sent to Suarez.
CBS46 News searched the Pickens County Junior High School’s website but Suarez’s name was not located in the staff listings. The school did have the GBI press release attached to its website. CBS46 News has reached out to the Pickens County school district for a response.
Once the GBI investigation is complete it will be sent to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
