BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) — Jurors heard testimony from the state medical examiner, forensic experts and a Glynn County police officer as the Department of Justice moved forward its federal hate crimes case against the men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery.
First on stand, Glynn County Officer Robert Rash testified that multiple White residents and visitors in Satilla Shores were known to have committed crimes, from drugs to breaking into cars, and in some instances trespassing.
He says Greg McMichael however only focused on Arbery despite seeing a White couple also enter the home under construction in the community.
McMichael’s defense attorney argued that the other people did not enter the home under construction multiple times like Arbery did.
Prosecutors though disputing the allegations of crime in the neighborhood said the only violent crime committed in the Satilla Shores was the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Rash agreed.
Rash testified that he would text homeowner Larry English as English alerted him to trespassers showing up on his surveillance camera system. Rash suggested that English his neighbor Greg McMichael if he saw trespassers because he McMichael had law enforcement training as a former investigator with the Glynn County District Attorney's office. Rash says he thought McMichael would only call police, not chase Arbery himself with a gun.
Later GBI Agent Jason Seacrist testified about the Confederate flag vanity plate on the McMichael's truck. The front of the truck had the old Georgia Flag, which is also part Confederate flag as a vanity plate. Agent Seacrist says someone removed the Confederate plate by the time the GBI searched the McMichael’s home in May, three months after Arbery was killed.
Seacrist says during the search, there was a box in the back of the pickup truck that had a decal of the old blue souther Confederate cross with the initials G.O.B.
He did not know what the initials stood for.
"God done shown the world how these men really are. They didn’t have to do him like that," Michael Arbery said about the defendants killing his youngest son.
The state medical examiner testified showing graphic images of Arbery after the shooting.
Jurors have seen back-to-back days of emotionally challenging evidence. After hearing a day of testimony about the defendants using racial slurs and making threats about Black people, one juror asked if there are federal resources available to provide counseling services. Judge Lisa Wood said yes there are.
The trial is expected to continue through next week.
