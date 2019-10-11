ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A former DeKalb County police officer facing life in prison for killing an unarmed Air Force vet in 2015 - will have to wait a little longer to learn his fate. After 5 full days of deliberation, the jury still unable to decide if 57-year-old Robert Olsen is guilty of the 6 charges against him, including felony murder.
Olsen shot and killed 26-year old Anthony Hill outside a DeKalb County apartment complex, as he ran towards him - naked - defying orders to "stop", according to testimony.
Yesterday jurors said they were unanimous on some charges and deadlocked on others. Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson considered giving the jury an Allen Charge today, which encourages jurors to continue deliberating until they reach a unanimous verdict, but she, along with attorneys on both sides, decided against it, hoping the jury will come to a conclusion on their own, soon.
The jury will return Monday morning to continue deliberations.
