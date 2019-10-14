DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Not guilty of felony murder. That was the judgment from a DeKalb County jury Monday for a former police officer who shot and killed an unarmed Air Force veteran in 2015.
While the jury found Robert Olsen, 57, not guilty of murder; they did find him guilty of aggravated assault, making a false statement, and two counts of violations of oath of office. The verdict elicited loud crying from the courtroom when it was delivered just after 1 p.m. At least one person left the courtroom in tears as the verdict was being read.
Olsen was on trial for shooting and killing 27-year-old Air Force veteran Anthony Hill. On March 19, Olsen responded to a suspicious person call at the Heights at Chamblee Apartment complex.
Investigators said things turned violent when officers encountered Hill. Officers said Hill charged at them despite being ordered to stop. Olsen fired his weapon twice striking Hill.
Hill was naked, unarmed and amid a mental episode at the time. Olsen’s defense team said Olsen feared for his life when Hill wouldn’t listen to commands.
Hill's family said the shooting wasn't justified and that Hill was suffering from a mental health episode.
In a statement last month, they told CBS46 their demands from DeKalb County, regardless of the verdict. ‘Us Protecting Us’ issued the following statement on behalf of the family:
A triage system for 911 operators to identify a cross-disability emergency. Asking the right questions to the caller in order to identify the problem so the call can be directed to a mobile crisis unit and NOT the police. (The City of Chicago implemented this training and identified nearly 5 times more mental health crisis calls than in previous years.)
Changes with the current Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) which Officer Robert Olsen received.
CIT training should be peer-led by people living with cross disabilities. This provides a real and true understanding of what their experience is vs. clinical knowledge.
A mobile crisis unit that sends out emergency responders but NOT law enforcement officers. No matter how much training an officer has they still have weapons at their will. A DeKalb mobile crisis unit is in effect now but is severely underfunded and unknown. The mobile crisis unit should include mental health and cross-disability professionals along with community volunteers with the correct training. It also only currently operates between the hours of 9 am to 5 pm.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.