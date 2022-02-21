BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) — Closing arguments have ended in the federal hate crime trial for the three men who were convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in a costal community in Georgia.
Travis and Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan were sentenced to life in prison in November for the murder of Arbery, who was killed while jogging through the men's neighborhood in 2020.
According to prosecutors in the federal trial, the men chased and shot Arbery because he was Black. All three men convicted of killing Arbery are white.
Defense attorneys for the men argued that they suspected Arbery of trespassing and that Travis McMichael shot him in self-defense during a confrontation.
Testimony during the trial revealed that all three men talked about Black people in derogatory terms, including in texts and on social media.
The judge in the federal trial sent the jury back to begin deliberations at 3:01 p.m.
Judge Wood says she plans to allow jurors to continue deliberations through dinner tonight and again tomorrow if necessary.
Judge Wood says she plans to allow jurors to continue deliberations through dinner tonight and again tomorrow morning, if necessary. Once a verdict is reached, Judge says she will hold it for about 45 minutes before announcing the verdict.
Once a verdict is reached, the judge says she will it for about 46 minutes before it is announced.
Although both McMichaels were sentenced to life in prison without parole, Bryan is eligible in 30 years.
