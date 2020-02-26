ATLANTA (CBS46) - Fulton County jury handed down a conviction to a man accused of being a serial rapist. Dandre Shabazz, 56, was convicted of numerous charges including rape involving 12 victims between January 24, 2002, and March 26, 2005.

The jury found Shabazz committed the crimes of rape, kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, aggravated sodomy, and aggravated child molestation.

The locations of the crimes were:

• January 24, 2002: (1) victim—1109 Windsor Street

• April 10, 2002: (1) victim—1256 Sylvan Road

• June 17, 2002: (1) victim—Perkerson Park

• August 21, 2002: (2) victims—Perkerson Park

• August 24, 2002: (1) victim—Perkerson Park

• December 21, 2002: (1) victim—3481 Atlanta Industrial Park

• March 28, 2003: (1) victim—Perkerson Park

• March 31, 2004: (1) victim—1182 Sims Street

• May 21, 2004: (2) victims—1189 McDaniel Street

• March 26, 2005: (1) victim—958 Arthur Street

During proceedings, Shabazz was described as a violent serial rapist who targeted young African-American females who were alone late at night. Shabazz specifically focused upon women who were struggling and in many cases were sex workers. During the attacks, Shabazz used a gun and did not wear a condom, according to a Fulton County District Attorney press release.

Some of the sexual assault kits from Shabazz’s victims were stored at Grady Memorial Hospital. They were part of the group of 1,500 backlogged kits that went untested for, in some cases, as many as 15 years until federal grant funding and a new Georgia law required that they be examined. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office played a significant role in recovering and transporting the kits to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for testing.

On April 23, 2017, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation notified the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office of a Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) match between Shabazz and a sexual assault kit collected in 2003. Shabazz was later matched to the kits collected from the remaining victims in this case. Shabazz was indicted by a Fulton County Grand Jury on June 22, 2018. Shabazz was serving a prison sentence in North Carolina for Robbery and other related charges and was expected to be released in September 2019, without this indictment.

Fulton County District Attorney statement:

“This man was a violent and ruthless serial rapist. Because rape kits were not tested in a timely manner, he was allowed, not only to continue to prey upon the women of our community, but he almost got away with his brutal crimes, scot-free. I am thankful to all of the people who worked so hard to get these rape kits tested. The criminal justice system should never allow rape kits to go untested again.”