GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Closing arguments have concluded and the jury is now deliberating in the trial of a former Gwinnett County Police officer accused of assaulting a handcuffed man.
Cell phone video taken during the incident in April of 2017 shows officer Robert McDonald showing up to a traffic stop where former GCPD Sergeant Michael Bongiovanni had pulled over Demetrius Hollins. Bongiovanni initially said he had been involved in a fight with Hollins and arrested him on multiple charges.
However, witnesses called police and told them Bongiovanni used excessive force and had hit Hollins when he had his hands up. They also claimed McDonald, came running up with his gun drawn and pointed it at Hollins' head. Prosecutors said McDonald can be seen in video stomping Hollins with his foot.
The claims were not contained in Giovanni's police report of the incident. But after video of the stop was reviewed, the department fired both Giovanni and McDonald.
McDonald took the stand on Tuesday and repeatedly said he did not see Hollins wearing handcuffs.
"I thought, he could be trying to roll over, kick, potentially pull something from his waist band. Like I've seen happen in the past," said McDonald on the stand.
McDonald also said that he was hoping to place his foot on Hollins' shoulder to keep him on the ground but Hollins moved and his (McDonald's) foot ended up on his (Hollins) face.
Closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday. Jury deliberations continue Thursday.
In June 2019, Bongiovanni pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery and was sentenced to 10 years with six months to be served in work release, five months home confinement and the rest to be served on probation.
