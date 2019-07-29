HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Jury deliberations are expected to begin Monday in the controversial Rosenbaum trial, after three weeks of arguments from both sides.
Closing arguments wrapped up Friday with high emotions and raised voices as former foster parents Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum stand accused of killing their 2 year-old foster child Laila Daniel in 2015.
According to the Rosenbaums, who did not take the witness stand, Laila's fatal injuries were the result of failed lifesaving measures.
But an autopsy revealed that her body was bruised from head to toe and she died from internal bleeding.
That’s contrary to the description Jennifer Rosenbaum claimed in November 2017, that Laila choked on chicken.
Both the prosecution and defense have spent the last two weeks making their cases and now that closing arguments have been made, jurors are set to begin deliberation Monday morning.
This will determine whether the Rosenbaum are guilty. Both face 49 counts, including murder and child cruelty.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
