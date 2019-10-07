DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An ex-DeKalb County police officer went home without a verdict in the trial that could put him in prison for life.
Robert ‘Chip’ Olsen is charged with two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, two counts of violation of oath by a public officer and making a false statement.
Monday afternoon, jurors were unanimous on some charges but deadlocked on others.
Olsen is on trial for shooting and killing 26-year-old Anthony Hill in 2015. Hill was naked, unarmed and struggling with mental illness when Olsen encountered him while responding to a 911 call.
Monday morning, jurors asked whether they had to convict Olsen of count two, felony murder, if they found him guilty of count four, violating his oath. Count four has to do with violating DeKalb County’s use of force policy. The state argues that count four caused the death of Anthony Hill.
Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson said they do not have to find him guilty of felony murder if found guilty of count four.
After returning from lunch, jurors asked to re-watch Olsen's GBI interview.
