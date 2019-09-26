DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The jury has been seated in the trial of former DeKalb County Police officer Robert Olsen, accused of killing a naked, unarmed veteran in 2015.
Jury selection began on Monday. The jury consists of seven women and five men.
Olsen is facing several charges, including murder, after shooting 27-year-old Air Force veteran Anthony Hill in 2015.
On March 19, 2015, Officer Olsen responded to a suspicious person call at the Heights at Chamblee Apartment complex.
"The caller reported a male acting deranged, knocking on doors, crawling around on the ground naked," said Police Chief Cedric Alexander. "The caller reported the man had taken off all his clothes and was just running around throughout the entire complex."
Investigators said things turned violent when officers encountered 27-year-old Hill. Officer said Hill charged at them despite being ordered to stop. As a result Officer Olsen fired his weapon twice striking Hill.
Hill's family said he was living with bipolar disorder. During a mental episode, Olsen said Hill charged at him, and he thought Hill may have been on drugs.
Hill's family has said the shooting wasn't justified and that Hill was suffering from a mental health episode.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.