ATLANTA (CBS46) — Jury selection is set to get underway in Brunswick Monday morning as the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery gear up for a federal hate crimes trial.
Last week, Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, struck a plea deal with prosecutors in a separate federal hate crimes case, admitting that they targeted Ahmaud Arbery because of racist motives. In exchange, the agreement would’ve meant the McMichaels could serve as many as 30 years of their life sentences in federal prison, instead of state prison which is considered a tougher environment.
But, a federal judge rejected the deal and with federal prison time no longer a given, the father and son reversed their pleas in hopes that a federal jury will find them not guilty.
