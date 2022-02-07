Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing face life sentences

A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, guilty of murder and other crimes in the February 2020 killing of the 25-year-old Black man.

 Pool

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Jury selection is set to get underway in Brunswick Monday morning as the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery gear up for a federal hate crimes trial.

Last week, Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, struck a plea deal with prosecutors in a separate federal hate crimes case, admitting that they targeted Ahmaud Arbery because of racist motives. In exchange, the agreement would’ve meant the McMichaels could serve as many as 30 years of their life sentences in federal prison, instead of state prison which is considered a tougher environment.

But, a federal judge rejected the deal and with federal prison time no longer a given, the father and son reversed their pleas in hopes that a federal jury will find them not guilty.

THE AHMAUD ARBERY MURDER TRIAL: Complete coverage

CBS46 has learned that the court administrators have expanded the jury pool to 1,000 people in 43 counties in the southern district of Georgia, a reflection of the challenges ahead to find a fair and impartial jury for such a nationally recognized case.

As this trial unfolds, prosecutors will need to argue that Gregory McMichael, his son Travis, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan were motivated by racism when they chased Ahmaud Arbery through their neighborhood after he was spotted coming out of a house under construction.

All three men are currently serving life in prison after their sentencing in early January.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.