ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Jury selection has begun in the trial of a man accused of killing a Publix employee and stuffing her body in the trunk of her vehicle.
Jared Kemp, 20, was indicted on in March of 2018 in the death of 58 year-old Toni Abad, whose body was found inside the trunk of her vehicle behind a Waffle House on Campbellton Road in December of 2017.
Kemp is facing charges of murder, felony murder, armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle and aggravated assault.
His girlfriend, De'asia Ra'meke Page, was also arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault in the case.
Judge Constance Russell, of the Superior Court of Fulton County, is presiding over the case.
