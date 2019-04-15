Gwinnett County, GA (CBS46) Jury selection has begun in the trial of a woman accused of starving her stepdaughter to death and burning the body in a trash can in 2013.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Tiffany Moss, who along with her husband, allegedly starved 10 year-old Emani Moss. She eventually passed away and her charred remains were found in a trash can.
Tiffany Moss is representing herself in the case.
Jury selection for capital murder case underway. Tiffany Moss could get death penalty for murder of 10-year-old step daughter in 2013. Investigators say the child was starved and burned. She was found in a trash can @cbs46 Defendant will be representing herself pic.twitter.com/4aqMLJkWcO— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) April 15, 2019
Back in 2013 while in court, Gwinnett County Police Detective Collin Flynn testified about the investigation and conversations he had with Eman Moss after his arrest.
After multiple stories, Flynn said Eman Moss told him, "they put her in bed and kept her there until she died and they didn't give her food and nourishment to survive during that seven-day period," Flynn testified.
Police believe Emani was dead for days before Eman Moss finally called police. He told investigators his wife wanted to get rid of Emani's body so they wouldn't go to jail.
"They both duct-taped the victim's body, arms to legs, to get her into the trash can easily. They loaded her in the trash can to try to find a place to burn the body.
He said he loaded some charcoal into the trash can and attempted to burn the body. He said the body didn't burn like he thought it would, he thought it would burn to ashes but it didn't," Flynn testified.
Afterwards, Eman Moss told him he even went to work with the trash can in his vehicle. And finally they brought the trash can back to their apartment complex before Eman Moss called police.
"At one point in the interview, he leaned back in his chair out of the blue and said, 'I'm guilty. I killed my baby,'" Flynn said.
Flynn said there were two other children living in the home. He said Tiffany Moss brought them to her mother's house before turning herself in.
Emani's father, Eman Moss, is already serving a life sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.