Jury cases put on hold due to COVID-19 may soon get a new court date.
According to state officials, jury trials in Georgia can now immediately resume. On Tuesday, Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton signed an order that immediately lifts the suspension of jury trials in Georgia.
According to the order, trial courts may resume jury trials “if that can be done safely and in accordance with a final jury trial plan developed in collaboration with the local committee of judicial system participants and incorporated into the court’s written operating guidelines for in-person proceedings.”
The chief justice first announced the statewide order banning jury trials on March 14, 2020.
Chief Justice Melton said he is allowing jury trials to resume in Georgia because of the recent decline in COVID-19 cases.
The chief justice made a Public Service Announcement where he appeals to citizens, asking them to serve on a jury if subpoenaed.
“You and every citizen of Georgia are critical to this process because we cannot conduct a trial by jury without jurors, without you,” the chief justice was quoted as saying in the PSA.
In the soon to air PSA, he assures prospective jurors throughout the state, “We have put into place the most rigorous safety protocols available.”
These protocols put in place include:
- Pre-screening for health risks of all parties
- Temperature checks
- Masks
- Plexiglass barriers
- Touch-free evidence technology
- Constant surface cleaning
- The reconfiguration of courtrooms and jury spaces to ensure social distancing
Chief Justice Melton, who is currently the only African American serving on the Georgia Supreme Court, announced he was stepping down from the bench in July.
