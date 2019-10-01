DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Tuesday, a DeKalb County jury saw newly-public video of the scene where 26-year-old Anthony Hill was shot to death.
In the video, Hill’s lifeless, bloody body can be seen laying on the pavement at his Chamblee apartment complex.
Araceli Vega got emotional as the video she recorded played for the jury. Vega said she shot the video from her apartment window right after she said she witnessed Hill fall to the ground.
“How did he fall? Can you please describe it?” the state asked.
“He was falling like this with his hands up like this, face down,” Vega said through an interpreter.
Video showed Olsen speaking with another officer, though Vega testified that because she doesn’t speak English, she didn’t hear or understand what was said.
The defense pointed out that Vega’s video doesn’t tell the whole story.
“So you can’t tell the jury how far the young man and the officer were when the shots were fired?” a defense attorney asked. “Because you weren’t looking outside at that moment.”
“I didn’t see when he was shot,” Vega answered.
Olsen shot Hill in 2015 while responding to a call. The defense is arguing that he was scared for his life when Hill, who was naked and erratic, did not follow his commands.
“There were no injuries to his hands,” said medical examiner Geoffrey Smith.
Smith testified that Hill was shot twice.
“The first one I decide as the gunshot of the neck and it’s the lower neck,” he told a jury.
He said the second gunshot wound was on the left lower chest where the ribs meet the abdomen.
A jury also heard Olsen’s interview with a GBI agent after the shooting.
