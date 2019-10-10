DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- After a fourth day of deliberating, jurors tasked with deciding Robert Olsen’s fate went home without a verdict.

Jurors were given the case on Friday and remain deadlocked on some of the charges. Jurors told judge LaTisha Dear Jackson that they reached a stopping point for the day on Thursday.

Judge Jackson said she will consider giving the jury an Allen charge in the morning, at the state’s request. An Allen charge is given to deadlocked juries to encourage them to continue deliberating until they reach a unanimous verdict. It’s meant to prevent hung juries.

Robert Olsen will not testify in murder trial; defense rests Robert Olsen, the former DeKalb County Police officer accused of fatally shooting a naked, unarmed veteran in 2015 will not take the stand in his own defense.

Robert Olsen, a former Dekalb County police officer, is on trial for shooting and killing 26-year-old Anthony Hill while responding to a call in 2015. Hill was naked, unarmed and amid a mental episode at the time. Olsen’s defense team said Olsen feared for his life when Hill wouldn’t listen to commands.