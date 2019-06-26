ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Jussie Smollett was spotted at a Smoothie King on 10th and Piedmont in Atlanta early Wednesday afternoon.
CBS46 reporter Daniel Wilkerson was at the Smoothie King, ordering a refreshing drink, when he caught a glimpse of Jesse Smollett standing outside the store drinking a smoothie.
Smollett was seen wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses to hide his appearance.
We spoke to a Smoothie King employee, India Anderson, who took Smollett’s order. She told us, "he was really nice and friendly; I was surprised, he had on shades and a hat, I could tell he didn’t want to be seen."
According to Anderson, Smollett ordered a strawberry-kiwi breeze and a berry punch.
