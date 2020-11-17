Here's why the vote count is still going in key states

James Lyles, a Chester County election worker, pushes mail-in and absentee ballots for the 2020 general election in the United States to be processed at West Chester University.

 Matt Slocum/AP

With a post-election audit and hand retally of statewide votes going on in Georgia, the Secretary of State's Office has again uncovered thousands of uncounted ballots.

During a virtual press conference Tuesday afternoon, Gabriel Sterling, Voting System Implementation Manager at Georgia Secretary of State, said an additional 2,700 uncounted votes were found in Fayette County.

“At the end of this hand recount process, we are confident the Election Day result will be reaffirmed: Georgians have selected Joe Biden as their next Commander in Chief,” said a spokesperson for President-Elect Joe Biden's campaign.

On Monday, the Secretary of State's Office reported a upwards of 2,600 uncounted votes were discovered in Floyd County. Sterling says the ballots going uncounted were due to "human error."

