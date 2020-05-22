ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Can COVID-19 survive on your phone?
Tests have shown the virus can live on surfaces, including plastic and stainless steel, for two to three days.
The CDC recommends a daily wipe down of surfaces that are touched often, like computer keyboards, tablets, and cell phones.
Apple updated its instructions on how to clean iPhones earlier this year, writing users can wipe the screen with alcohol or disinfecting wipes.
