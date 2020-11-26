Georgia ushered in Thanksgiving Day with a swelling pool of 2,946 new confirmed coronavirus cases. Statewide, a total of 413,909 cases have been reported since the pandemic reached the Peach State.
Also reported were 26 new deaths, bringing the total to 8,716.
Thursday's update reiterates the concerns of health officials who have predicted the holiday season would bring a surge in cases.
“If possible, consider gathering virtually or limiting your holiday gatherings to only a few people within the same household," said Governor Brian Kemp days ahead of the holiday.
