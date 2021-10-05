(CNN) — Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Tuesday that new information has emerged concerning two former FBI agents accused of mishandling the investigation into allegations of abuse against former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.
"I can inform the committee today that the recently confirmed Assistant AG for the criminal division is currently reviewing this matter, including new information that has come to light," Monaco told the Senate Judiciary Committee.
"I want the survivors to understand how exceptionally seriously we take this issue," Monaco said.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.