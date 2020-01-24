DEKALB Co., GA (CBS46)—A DeKalb County superior court judge said the court system has achieved a major milestone.
Judge Mark Anthony Scott, presiding judge over the Stone Mountain Circuit’s Four Accountability Courts, announced all of its judges have served in one or more of the court’s accountability programs.
According to a press release, the Stone Mountain Circuit administers the Drug, Parent Accountability, Mental Health, and Veterans Treatment courts programs.
A county spokesperson wrote the programs serve the most vulnerable citizens in DeKalb County.
The court programs serve as an alternative to incarceration for crimes a citizen commits in DeKalb County.
“Many of the programs’ participants would simply be lost without the creative and compassionate solutions the professional staff and judges utilize in assisting these citizens through a very rough patch in their lives and the lives of their families,” Judge Scott said.
Judge Scott also said financial and administrative support of the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners and various state entities helps make the programs successful.
For additional information on the programs, please click https://bit.ly/2RP25ja .
