EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) -- Family, friends and state lawmakers gathered for a passionate vigil held for college student Jamarion Robinson who was fatally show by law enforcement in 2016.

“It was a murder, it was an execution,” exclaimed Monteria Robinson, Jamarion's mother. "I feel like the city officials the politicians, the celebrities, no one is acknowledging or taking a accountability or responsibility for what happened to my son Jamarion Robinson,” she continued.

The Clark Atlanta University student was killed by authorities serving a no knock warrant. Fifty-nine shots were fired leaving 76 bullet wounds in Jamarion's body.

At the vigil held Wednesday, each person drilled a hole into a mural of the college student; each hole representing one of the holes found on the 26-year-old's body.

Mural artist Maisie Thompson hopes her art helps makes a difference.

“I want people to listen. I don’t understand what it’s going to take for stories like this to get justice,” she said.

After four years Jamarion's family is still waiting for justice in the shooting many have deemed excessive.

“I would like to see the murderers, the police officers who murdered Jamarion to be charged with murder and to be held accountable. Simple as that,” said State House District 84 rep. Renitta Shannon.

Rep. Shannon believes race is a factor in this case that can't be ignored.

”Disproportionately Black and brown families are unable to get accountability when they are mistreated or murdered by police and this is no exception,” explained Shannon.

Robinson hopes this vigil will force those responsible to be held accountable.

“Make them pay attention, to acknowledge my son," said Robinson.

She's also calling for help in her fight to end excessive force, in hopes that her son's death is not in vain.

"Call Fulton County Paul Howard DA office and tell him to charge these officers," she pleaded.