(CBS46) -- The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.
She is survived by Jane Carol and James Steven -- both children she shared with her late husband Martin David Ginsburg.
Ginsburg was sworn in as a Supreme Court Justice August 10, 1993. She filled the seat formerly held by Justice Byron White. Ginsburg was nominated by Democratic President Bill Clinton.
Born March 15, 1933 in Brooklyn, Ginsburg also served on the DC federal appeals court, helped launch the American Civil Liberties Union and named one Forbe's Most Powerful Women eight years in a row starting in 2004.
Among her career achievements is being the first justice to officiate a same-sex wedding in August 2013 and winning the Berggruen Prize for Philosophy & Culture.
Ginsburg ongoing battle with cancer began in 1999 with colon cancer. In February of that same year she underwent surgery and treatment for early stages of pancreatic cancer. A month later she underwent chemotherapy treatment.
It would be 10 years before she was treated again for pancreatic cancer. In January 2020 she announced she was cancer free. However concerns of her health lingered when she was hospitalized in May at Baltimore's Johns Hopkins.
In July Ginsburg revealed her cancer had returned, but that she had no plans of retiring. At the time she said, "
"My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new treatment," Justice Ginsburg wrote. "I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment. I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine. Throughout, I have kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work. I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that."
Both former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn released the following statement after learning of Ginsburg's passing:
"Rosalynn and I are saddened by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A powerful legal mind and a staunch advocate for gender equality, she has been a beacon of justice during her long and remarkable career. I was proud to have appointed her to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1980. We join countless Americans in mourning the loss of a truly great woman. We will keep her family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
Georgia’s 7th Congressional District candidate Carolyn Bourdeaux released the following statement:
"Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an extraordinary lawyer, public servant, champion for women, Supreme Court Justice, and hero to millions across this country. Her passing is devastating not only because of her lifetime of fighting for what is right, but because she is a beacon of our hopes and dreams for a better future. My heart is heavy and I know that with Justice Ginsburg's passing, a light has gone out in this country. My family and I extend our deepest sympathy to her loved ones on this Rosh Hashanah as America mourns her loss.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.