The parents of Justin Ross Harris are opening up to CBS46.
Ross was convicted of murdering his 22-month-old son who was left in the back of his SUV in 2014. Harris is now serving a life sentence without parole.
The Cobb County is case spotlighted in a new documentary that premiered in Atlanta Friday night. CBS46 sat down with his parents for an exclusive interview before the showing. It was a heartbreaking local story that made news around the world.
Harris, the 34-year-old dad, tragically left his son Cooper in a smoldering hot car, leading to the boy's death. Harris said it was an honest mistake but prosecutors thought otherwise. Harris' defense attorney instructed the family to remain silent.
Evelyn and Reggie Harris say their son was a good father who made a tragic mistake. Harris' case is now being featured in a new documentary called "Fatal Distraction", just as the case is about to be heard again next month, this time on appeal.
The Harris' say their son has been a model prisoner who is relying on his faith. They say he's told them if he doesn't get out, it's God's plan.
