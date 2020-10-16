ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in locating suspects who may have shot a juvenile during a double shooting. The shooting happened on September 9th around 2 a.m.
According to Atlanta police, a juvenile and man were standing on the sidewalk near the Chevron on Jonesboro Road, south of Cleveland Avenue in southeast Atlanta.
Moments later, a white Sedan with two males and one female pulled up and began shooting at the juvenile and adult.
The victims were rushed to an area hospital with gunshot wounds to their abdomen and legs.
The victim told police they do not know the suspects who shot them.
On Thursday, police released surveillance pictures and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
