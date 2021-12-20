ATLANTA (CBS46) — An arrest has been made in the connection to the death of an 8-year-old who was shot and killed Nov. 13 at an apartment complex on Alison Court SW in southwest Atlanta.
Family members identified the boy as Kayden Jones. The little boy loved Spider-Man and attended Cascade Elementary School.
RELATED: Family holds vigil for 8-year-old shot in southwest Atlanta
According to the arrest report, the suspected shooter, which is a male juvenile, gave a statement on Dec. 10 at Atlanta Police Headquarters. After the statement, arrest warrants were obtained for Cruelty to Children and 2nd degree Murder. The suspect was arrested, photographed, fingerprinted and transported to the Youth Detention Center.
The name and age of the suspected shooter has not been related because of his age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.