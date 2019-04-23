CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Four schools in the Cartersville School System were put on lockdown last Thursday after reports of a threat to an elementary school was made.
Authorities now say the juvenile responsible for calling an elementary school and making unspecified threats has been apprehended. To make matters worse, the juvenile is connected to similar incidents in other jurisdictions.
Though the suspect has not been publicly identified, CBS46 does know the juvenile is from Riverdale and facing charges for making terroristic threats and disruption of public investigation.
A letter was sent to parents stating in part, "While no students or staff were in any danger at any time today, we understand this was unnerving. We may not be able to control the poor choices made by some individuals in our world today, however, the one thing we can control is how we respond."
Related Articles:
Middle school student charged with series of school threats in Spalding County
Rockdale County students suspended after threats made on social media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.