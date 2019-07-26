SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) A woman was fatally shot Friday afternoon in a residential community in South Fulton.
Police responded to the shooting at a single-family home located in the 2200 block of Creel Road around 4:30 p.m. The 23-year-old victim suffered at least one gunshot wound, and was transported to an area hospital.
Police spent the evening canvassing the scene for possible witnesses and video surveillance. However, around 9:30 p.m., it was confirmed the victim had died from her injuries.
A suspect was also taken into custody. He is said to be a juvenile and turned himself in. He is facing a murder charge, though additional charges are pending.
