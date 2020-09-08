LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Gwinnett County homicide investigation is underway on Bernice Ct in Lawrenceville.
Police say there is one male juvenile victim.
Bay Creek officers were first notified of a person shot at the residence at 7:30 p.m. While en route to the scene, police received word that the victim had been transported to an area hospital. Shortly after arrival the victim succumb to injuries caused by a gunshot wound.
At this time, detectives are working to determine a timeline of the events that lead up to the fatal shooting. A suspect description is not yet available.
Anyone with information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-067373
