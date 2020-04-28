City of South Fulton (CBS46)—The city of South Fulton police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile with critical injuries.
According to a press release, officers responded to a person shot call at a home in the 3000 block of Sable Run Road.
The shooting occurred on Sunday just before 7 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located a juvenile male shot.
The juvenile was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police wrote.
Police have not released a motive or any other details surrounding the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
