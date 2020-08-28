DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A juvenile will spend the coming days recovering from a gunshot wound. The shooting happened at the Decatur Garden Apartments on Glenwood Road.
The age of the shooting victim was not given, nor any circumstances on how the shooting happened. The wound is not considered life-threatening according to authorities. The victim was taken to a local hospital.
Police were called to the apartments around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
If you have any information on the shooting, call DeKalb County police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.