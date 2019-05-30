STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) A juvenile is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Rockbridge Road Thursday evening.
According to DeKalb County Police, the juvenile was riding a scooter in the area when the accident occurred around 6:20 p.m. As a result, the victim was transported to an area hospital.
Police said the driver remained on scene following the incident. No word of charges has been made at this time.
The investigation is on-going.
