BUCKHEAD, Ga. (CBS46) -- A juvenile was struck by a vehicle while riding an e-scooter Monday evening.
The accident occurred at the corner of Peachtree Road NE and Maple Drive NE.
According to Atlanta Police, the juvenile was alert and breathing at the scene. The current condition is not known, however, CBS46 has confirmed the juvenile sustained a laceration to the head, and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The juvenile is said to be at fault for the accident due to not obeying a traffic control device. The driver remained at the scene and will not be cited.
