WALTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A murder suspect was found thanks to one of Walton County's four-legged finest.
Late Saturday night, the GBI received new information on an armed and very dangerous murder suspect, who was supposedly in the Monroe area.
The GBI met up with the Walton County Sheriff's Emergency Response Team (SERT) to track the suspect to a home on 6th Street in Monroe.
Officers were able to get the suspect into custody thanks to the brave service of one of their K-9 officers, Zoso.
According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, "ZOSO did a great job getting the hiding suspect to come out from under a bed. Not sure if this is true or just a rumor, but there MIGHT have been a couple of bite marks on suspects backside."
Full details on the suspect have not been released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
