PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A K-9 officer from Paulding County died Friday afternoon after what the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department described as “a series of tragic, almost unbelievable events.”
The incident was described in a Facebook post from the Paulding County Sheriff's Department Monday. It started when K-9 Officer Verro and his handler Corporal Brandon Kilgore arrived at a scene to assist in the arrest of a suspect who was fleeing a scene. The dog was originally left in the vehicle because the situation didn’t justify the dog being deployed, according to departmental policies.
But Verro managed to squeeze through a partially open kennel door and crawled into the front of the SUV where he found a partially down window. The Sheriff’s Department said this is standard procedure so officers can listen for a suspect.
The K-9 officer was able to get out of the SUV and proceeded to give chase, but without his handler couldn’t differentiate between officer and suspect, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department.
The Department said Verro grabbed the back of a leg of a deputy. The deputy who was bitten didn’t know Verro was a K-9 officer and the dog wouldn’t let go without his command to release. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy pulled his weapon and fired, killing Verro.
The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect who started the chase was eventually captured in the area and the deputy who was bitten had some injuries.
“The emotional grief everyone is going through, including the Deputy who was bitten, has been overwhelming,” said Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge. “Please keep Corporal Kilgore, his family, the K-9 Unit, our injured deputy and the Sheriff’s office in your prayers as we all go through this difficult time.”
