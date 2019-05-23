SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Gwinnett County K-9 Officer Eli worked his last shift Thursday afternoon after he succumb to possible heat distress.
Officer Eli and his handler Officer Bonanno were trailing a suspect in the area of North Crestview Drive and Grayson Parkway when the K-9 began to show signs of distress.
Bonannano quickly sprang into action, taking Eli to a veterinarian for evaluation and treatment. Unfortunately, Eli was unable to recover and was pronounced dead shortly after 5 p.m.
Eli was nine-years-old and had been on duty for eight years.
In a statement the precinct said, "We mourn the loss of this courageous K-9 and will provide more details at a later time. Please keep Officer Bonanno and his family in your thoughts."
