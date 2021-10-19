ATLANTA (CBS46) -- K-9 units from multiple jurisdictions united to sniff-out crime during a baggage check training at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta on Tuesday.
During the conference by the U.S Customs & Boarder Protections, Clayton County K-9 Officer Homer is getting the chance to add more skills to his crime fighting belt as he and other drug-sniffing K9s hone in on skills which their federal counterparts use daily.
"U.S Customs & Boarder Protections dogs are trained to find concealed humans, and narcotics," said Ken Hodgkins, a Supervisor with U.S Customs & Boarder Protections.
"Your regular patrol officer on the street might search a few vehicles every day but what we see is thousand of pieces of luggage coming through every day," said Hodgkins.
K-9 detection dogs participating are from state, metro Atlanta and other agencies. "Through the two day training, we have approximately 12 dogs per day," said Hodgkins.
He explains these trainings allow K-9 officers to be well-versed in all areas so they are prepared if another agency needs some extra paws.
"The K9 community is small community and we try to support each other all the time. As a federal agency, we often rely on state and local agencies to support us in our mission," said Hodgkins. "As well as we'll help them out when needed also."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.