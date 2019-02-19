SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46)- Eighty-five year-old Helen Goddard remembers September 2018 perfectly. It was the day a major fire started at a landfill in the City of South Fulton.
"You couldn't even see my house,” Goddard told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson. “I had friends to come over and think my house was on fire. I’ve had to buy a lot of drops to put in my eyes because of this and then I had to have the house cleaned on the inside twice.”
On Friday, the state Environmental Protection Division board voted to use $500, 000 in emergency funding from the Georgia Solid Waste Trust fund to help fight the fire.
But Goddard said this came a little to late.
“I’m disappointed that why haven't they done something before now? Before we all got sick," she said.
The landfill, which is not permitted, spans six acres. It's owned by Tandy Bullock who the EPD said will face undetermined substantial fines for the fire.
Representative Debra Bazemore released the following statement to the CBS46 newsroom:
“I am grateful to the board for approving $500,000 from the Solid Waste Land Trust Fund towards the burning Bishop Road Landfill last week. Its 5 times the amount previously discussed in earlier weeks; however my main concern is that the constituents of The City of South Fulton know that we hear them, we are concerned about them and we will not stop working until the problem is resolved. I have made Governor Kemp aware of the urgency in this matter and I along with the delegation, City of South Fulton Leaders, and the community have been making headway. There are a lot of variables that play into this situation but Mr. Bullock, the owner of the illegal landfill has not been forgotten.”
Goddard believes the process of putting the fire out has moved too slow.
“I've lived here 66 years and I never asked any help from the county or city or anything and this comes up and I feel like they've let me down.
Not start date on the work has been determined.
