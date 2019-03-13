DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) A DeKalb County Police K9 shot in the line of duty is back at work.
K9 Indi was shot in the head December 13 and lost an eye. He returned to work Wednesday with his handler, Master Police Officer Norman Larsen. The department held a ceremony where Indi and Officer Larsen received awards.
“K9 Indi’s actions that night saved lives, he sacrificed his safety for the good of other responding officers,” said Chief James Conroy.
Indi tracked down a suspect that was hiding behind a stack of tires after police said he shot and killed Officer Edgar Flores as he ran from a traffic stop. The suspect shot Indi after the dog found him, and then officers shot and killed the suspect.
“What he did that day was special because the people were with me, I know them, I know their families. It could have went much different, without the dog there we would have just walked up on the individual and I don’t know he would have done but I have a pretty good idea of what he would have done,” said Officer Larsen.
The department has said all along it would be up to K9 Indi if he returns to work as they watched his progress recovering. Officer Larsen said he’s known for months the dog would be back on the job.
“This is what he loves to do,” he said.
Officer Larsen and Indi have gone through training and recertification and got approval to return to work together. Officer Larsen has also been training with other K9 units as he got ready for Indi’s return. He said Indi has shown he’s ready in a number of ways, including not being phased by gunfire and still able to defend himself by biting. He said losing his eye has minimal impact on Indi doing his job since he relies on his sense of smell to track down people, drugs and other evidence.
“It feels good and I’ve said it before – it’s on his terms,” he said, “That man in the woods didn’t dictate when it’s time for him to stop doing what he does. These awards and nice and this is how we recognize each other and how they recognize him today, but the real reward for him is the next call, the next mission.”
Indi has been with the department for six years and is responsible for 230 arrests and 76 apprehensions.
