DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) K9 Officer Indi, who was shot in the line of duty last year, will return to work this week with his handler Officer Norman Larsen.
The North American Police Work Dog Association made the announcement Monday afternoon. The return to work comes months after Indi underwent weeks of recuperation following a December 18th shooting.
DeKalb County Police Officer Edgar Flores was making a traffic stop on Candler Road when a suspect, 33-year-old Brandon Taylor, pulled out a weapon and shot both Flores and Indi while fleeing.
Indi suffered a single gunshot wound to the face, resulting in the loss of his right eye, while pursuing a suspect. Officer Flores was struck several times and died from his injuries.
