SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A second surgery will determine whether a Dekalb County canine officer will lose a leg after he was shot while on-duty.
“He's resting now at the hospital and they're monitoring his health to determine whether he's strong enough to undergo a second surgery,” said a major with the Dekalb County Police Department.
Officer Django was shot, Tuesday, while police were doing surveillance on a convenience store near N. Hairton Road and Central Drive in Stone Mountain.
Investigators said they noticed a suspect wanted on multiple warrants walking towards the store. When police approached him they said the man ran. Officers said shots were exchanged and at least one of the bullets hit Officer Django. The suspect was shot and killed. The canine was rushed to emergency surgery.
Officer Django is resting at Blue Pearl Vet Hospital in Sandy Springs. Officers said it is the same animal hospital where the canine underwent chemotherapy when he was diagnosed with cancer.
