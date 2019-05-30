SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) A Gwinnett County Police K9 officer who died from heat-related symptoms while chasing a suspect will be laid to rest Thursday.
Officer Eli and his handler, Officer Matthew Bonanno were trailing a suspect in the area of North Crestview Drive and Grayson Parkway when Eli began to show signs of distress.
Officer Bonannano quickly sprang into action, taking Eli to a veterinarian for evaluation and treatment. Unfortunately, Eli was unable to recover and was pronounced dead shortly after.
Eli was nine-years-old and had been on duty for eight years.
Meanwhile, a procession will leave the Gwinnett County Police Training Center on Winder Highway in Lawrenceville at around 9:20 a.m. and will travel to the Oak Rest Pet Cemetery on Harbins Road in Bethlehem.
Funeral services will take place after the procession.
