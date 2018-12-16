Decatur, GA (CBS46) A DeKalb County Police K9 officer is continuing to recover after being shot in the head while trying to chase down a suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a fellow officer.
K9 Officer Indi, who was shot in the head during the incident, was released from the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs on Saturday and was met by a line-up of fellow officers.
Click here to watch videos of officer Indi leaving the facility
This comes after DeKalb County Police officer Edgar Flores pulled 33-year-old Brandon Taylor over on Candler Road in Decatur on December 13. Officers said Taylor got out of his car and began running from officer Flores. Taylor then allegedly opened fire and shot Flores several times.
Officer Indi was also chasing Taylor and was shot in the face. Despite being shot, officer Indi was still able to chase down Taylor, distracting him until officer subdued him.
Officer Indi was shot just above his right ear with the bullet eventually exiting through an eye socket. He was in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable and has since been released from the BluePearl Veterinary Partners in Sandy Springs.
He was released to his handler around 12 p.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile, funeral arrangements have been released for officer Flores. Services will be held Tuesday, December 18 at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church on Mt. Vernon Road in Dunwoody.
A second service will be held on Wednesday, December 19 at 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch.
Internment will be held on Wednesday in the Yonah Memorial Gardens following the funeral service.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Monday, December 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Whitfield Funeral Home.
Also, a GoFundMe page has been created to assist the family.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.