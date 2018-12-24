Atlanta, GA (CBS46) An update on the condition of injured Henry County Police officer Micheal Smith, who is currently under rehabilitation at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.
Officer Smith took 10 steps on his own over the weekend.
The Henry County community also showed up in full force over the weekend for a 5K run held in honor of officer Smith.
Officer Smith was injured in the shooting on December 6 at a dental office on the 300 block of Jonesboro Road in McDonough.
The Henry County Police Department says the suspect, 53-year-old Dimaggio McNelly, went to the office and began disrupting the business. Employees called 911 and when officer Smith arrived, that's when the shooting occurred.
McNelly was later shot dead, while Officer Smith was taken to Grady Hospital in Atlanta in critical condition. He has since been transferred to the Shepherd Center.
Meanwhile, officer Smith's wife was injured while visiting him in the hospital. She passed out, hit her head and was ultimately diagnosed with blood clots before being admitted to the hospital.
An emergency procedure was done and she will remain in the hospital for several days while recovering.
A GoFundMe page has been created to assist officer Smith and his family with medical bills. Click here for more information.
