The Super Bowl will bring in over 100,000 visitors to Atlanta.
The city and Super Bowl Host Committee want to put their best foot, or people forward. Those will be the 10,000 members of Team ATL.
More than 32,000 people applied to join the team.
Jack Harvey is a retiree who drives Uber for fun. He was also one of the 32,00 who applied over a month ago.
"Well I got a telephone call from a representative from Team ATL to inform me that I was selected as a volunteer to participate in the Super Bowl activities," explained Harvery. "I was excited to have an opportunity to help out."
Team ATL volunteers will work the airport, street teams, hotels and more.
They will have their official kick off October 28 and start role training in December.
