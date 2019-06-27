ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Marietta, Georgia is having a very good week.
According to the Georgia Lottery, a Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket worth $515,661 was sold in Marietta for the June 25 Fantasy 5 drawing. The winning numbers that day were: 1-8-13-26-36.
The ticket was purchased at a Chevron station on the 600 block of Whitlock Avenue.
The winner claimed the prize Wednesday.
