FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Forsyth County Police department uncovered several drugs from a vehicle with the help of their K9 Ivo.
Early Thursday morning on McFarland Parkway, a Forsyth County Deputy pulled over 28-year old Misty Slaton after witnessing an improper turn. The deputy says he then noticed some inconsistencies in Ms. Slaton's behavior.
After declining a search of her vehicle, the deputy brought out K9 Ivo, a certified narcotics detection canine to conduct a free air sniff. K9 Ivo indicated the odor of illegal narcotics, giving probable cause for a search of the car.
During the search, deputies located 24 assorted multicolored pills, 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of heroin.
Ms. Slaton is being held without bond in the Forsyth County Jail and charged with several drug and traffic offenses, including trafficking methamphetamines, and three counts of manufacturing, delivering or distributing a controlled substance.
