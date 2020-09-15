GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police departments across metro Atlanta took to the streets of Gwinnett County Tuesday morning to pay their respects for Gwinnett's fallen K9 officer.
The display of unity was all in the name of honoring Swat canine officer Blue.
“We are particularly touched by K9 Blue’s story, so we just wanted to come out and show our support,” Vicky Nixon said.
Nearly 100 Gwinnett County residents also showed up to pay their respects to the canine officer also.
“We support the canine force, and we are here to honor what they do,” Rick Harrison said.
The Gwinnett County Police Department told CBS46 NEWS K9 Blue tragically lost his life last week during a shootout between police and a teen suspect. K9 Blue was chasing the suspect when he was fatally shot. The teen also died in the exchange of gun fire.
“I think it’s typical of what a dog will do, what a trained officer, what a trained dog will do, they are willing to sacrifice their life to protect their handler and protect others,” Harrison explained.
It’s a sacrifice Gwinnett officers will never forget.
“He’s a member of the family for a lot of these officers,” Corp. Collin Flynn told CBS46 NEWS.
A family member this community will also never forget.
“Job well done my servant, my faithful servant who did his job well. Thank you, enjoy your rest, we’ll meet you on the other side of the rainbow pooch,” Jan Cruthirds said.
