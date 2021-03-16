K9 Wick, from Conyers Police Department who is handled by Officer Brandon DeCosse, will be gifted a bullet and stab protective vest.
The vest is a donation from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
The custom vest will arrive within several weeks and will have a special embroidery “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”, according to Conyers Police Department.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. established in 2009, mission is to provide potential lifesaving vests for service dogs in law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
The organization has provided over 4,210 vests to K9’s across the county, at a value of $6.9 million, thanks to corporate donations.
The charity accepts U.S. service dogs that are at least 20 months old and who are actively employed.
K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.
There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States, according to Conyers Police Department.
If you want to learn more about the charity Vested Interest in K9s or make a contribution you can visit www.vik9s.org.
